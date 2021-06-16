Disney+ changes original series’ release schedule following big Loki premiere

New episodes of Disney+ original series will now be releasing on Wednesdays instead of Fridays, including new episodes of The Mandalorian and its upcoming spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett.
The schedule change comes as a result Marvel’s Loki, which was Disney+’s most-watched premiere to date. The series deubed on Wednesday, June 9th as a change from the traditional Friday premiere date for Disney+ originals.
While new TV series will launch on Wednesdays, new original movies will continue to be released on Fridays, and thus, movies and television series will no longer have to compete for the interest of Disney+ subscribers.
The change also shifts Disney+ original programs away from Netflix, which has traditionally released whole seasons of series on Fridays. In contrast to Netflix’s binge approach, Disney+ maintains a weekly release schedule.
See below for the new release schedule of soon-to-be-released original series:
Monsters at Work
|
|Old release date
| New release date
|
|Friday, July 2nd
| Wednesday, July 7th
Turner & Hooch
|
|Old release date
|New release date
|
|Friday, July 16th
|Wednesday, July 21st
Behind the Attraction
|
|Old release date
|New release date
|
|Friday, July 16th
|Wednesday, July 21st
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
|
|Old release date
|New release date
|
|Friday, July 23rd
|Wednesday, July 28th
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
|
|Old release date
|New release date
|
|Friday, July 30th
|Wednesday, July 28th
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 1B
|
|Old release date
|New release date
|
|Friday, July 30th
|Wednesday, July 28th
Growing Up Animal
|
|Old release date
|New release date
|
|Friday, August 20th
|Wednesday, August 18th
Short Circuit Season 2
|
|Old release date
|New release date
|
|Friday, July 30th
|Wednesday, August 4th
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Via: Deadline
