Disney+ changes original series’ release schedule following big Loki premiere

New original movies will continue to be released on Fridays

Jun 16, 2021

6:23 PM EDT

New episodes of Disney+ original series will now be releasing on Wednesdays instead of Fridays, including new episodes of The Mandalorian and its upcoming spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett.

The schedule change comes as a result Marvel’s Loki, which was Disney+’s most-watched premiere to date. The series deubed on Wednesday, June 9th as a change from the traditional Friday premiere date for Disney+ originals.

While new TV series will launch on Wednesdays, new original movies will continue to be released on Fridays, and thus, movies and television series will no longer have to compete for the interest of Disney+ subscribers.

The change also shifts Disney+ original programs away from Netflix, which has traditionally released whole seasons of series on Fridays. In contrast to Netflix’s binge approach, Disney+ maintains a weekly release schedule.

See below for the new release schedule of soon-to-be-released original series:

Monsters at Work

Old release date         New release date
Friday, July 2nd        Wednesday, July 7th

Turner & Hooch

Old release date New release date
Friday, July 16th Wednesday, July 21st

Behind the Attraction

Old release date New release date
Friday, July 16th Wednesday, July 21st

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Old release date New release date
Friday, July 23rd Wednesday, July 28th

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Old release date New release date
Friday, July 30th Wednesday, July 28th

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 1B

Old release date New release date
Friday, July 30th Wednesday, July 28th

Growing Up Animal

Old release date New release date
Friday, August 20th Wednesday, August 18th

Short Circuit Season 2

Old release date New release date
Friday, July 30th Wednesday, August 4th

