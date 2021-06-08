Xbox’s ‘Deals Unlocked’ sale offers up to 75 percent off hundreds of games

Xbox has revealed a slew of deals that it will offer later this month as part of its big ‘Deals Unlocked’ sale.
The sale runs from June 11th to 17th, so we don’t yet know specific per-game savings. That said, here’s what Xbox has revealed about the Deals Unlocked promotion so far:
- Save up to 55 percent on over 500 digital games (like Dirt 5, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition)
- Save up to 75 percent on select games from Xbox Game Studios (including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears Tactics and Gears 5)
- Save up to 60 percent on select PC digital games
- Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for 3 months
- Save up to 25 percent on select gaming accessories
It’s worth noting that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also claim a one-month free trial to Disney+, right on time for the June 9th premiere of Loki.
Source: Xbox
