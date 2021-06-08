Montreal-based PlayFitt app rewards you for staying healthy

PlayFitt, Montreal-based developer IntelliSports’ exercise, health and home fitness app, aims to get you addicted to an active and healthy lifestyle.
The app’s home tab shows you your daily goals, such as active breaks, steps taken, stairs climbed, squats, push-ups and more. For achieving each of the daily targets, the app rewards you with 200 coins that you can use to purchase power-ups or gift cards for places like Starbucks and Lululemon from the in-app store.
To complete many of the challenges, you don’t even need to have the app open. For example, the app tracks the number of steps you’ve taken throughout the day and tallies them in the background, awarding you with your hard-earned coins once the goal is achieved. For some of the more strenuous activities, such as doing squats or push-ups, the app needs to be open, and you need to click ‘start’ before attempting to do the exercise. It is recommended that you put your phone in your back pocket while doing the exercises for accuracy.
Then there are weekly goals. This is where bragging rights come in. Accomplishing your weekly goals will net you trophies. Your trophy score will then be calculated, and you’ll be placed on a leaderboard in your league. Maintain a top 20 spot on the leaderboard for the week, and you’ll be promoted to a higher league. The leagues are as follow:
- Trainee (This is where all new users will start their journey)
- Rookie
- Novice
- Professional
- Elite
This is a fun, engaging way for people to stay healthy, all while quenching their competitive thirst.
Since the launch of PlayFitt in the summer of 2020, its developers have collaborated with behavioural psychologists and video game developers to incorporate aspects into their app that follow many of the same concepts as social media and video games. These include feeling “addictive” by offering a dopamine rush that is similar to when you achieve a goal or a checkpoint in a game or real life.
The app also features a ‘profile’ section that lets you customize it by adding your photo and name. Additionally, just like any social media platform, it allows you to befriend or follow other people. The profile tab is also where your all-time stats will be saved, which can be viewed in a ‘day,’ ‘week,’ or ‘month’ format.
The profile tab also features ‘breakthroughs,’ which are like PlayStation’s in-game trophies, and these are awarded over time as you accomplish milestones. For example, walking 60,000 steps a week will earn you the “Prime Stepper” breakthrough or doing 100 squats a week will net you the “Qualified Squat” award. According to the app, “Breakthroughs are reminders of how far you’ve come and how far you have yet to go.”
PlayFitt also has a membership option that enables you to take part in a weekly raffle, gives you access to unlimited exercises and movements, bonus coins and more. The membership costs $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. PlayFitt gives new users the option to try the membership for free for 14 days without any commitment.
The app is currently available on the App Store, but the developers are working hard to launch the app on Android, hopefully by the end of 2021. The app works on all modern iPhone models except iPhone SE. The app features added integration with Apple Watch and Fitbit for higher accuracy of exercise and movement tracking.
