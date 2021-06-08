Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offering free Disney+ trial ahead of ‘Loki’ premiere

Last November, Xbox added a limited-time perk to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that gave members a free 30-day trial to Disney+ to coincide with The Mandalorian‘s second season.
Now, Xbox has brought this ‘Perk’ back once more ahead of the premiere of Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Loki.
Starting today, June 8th, Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription can access the Perk through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, the Xbox app for Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS and Android.
Game Pass Ultimate members can claim and activate the trial until September 30th.
A Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $16.99 CAD/month, while a Disney+ membership is priced at $11.99/month or $119.99/year. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S all have the Disney+ app, so you can access the service directly from your console if you so choose.
Premiering June 9th, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston (reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films) as an alternate version of the God of Mischief who must clean up the damage he’s caused to the timeline.
It’s important to note that the series will run for six episodes under a weekly release format. This means that your trial won’t cover all of Loki if you claim it now. However, you could always wait for all episodes to be out before redeeming so you can binge the entire series during your trial period.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Source: Xbox
