Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra specs leak revealing 120Hz display

New rumours surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series have appeared. While we’ve picked up the leaked specs from Slashleaks, they were originally published by an unknown Korean-language website.
The Tab S8 will reportedly come with high-level specs that will likely be associated with an expensive price tag. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Samsung is also launching a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra this year.
Spec-wise the Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, an 8,000mAh battery and a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the smartphone features 6.3mm thickness, weighs 502g and sports a $740 USD price tag (roughly $890 CAD).
Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which reportedly features a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 10,090mAh battery and a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the device comes at 5.7mm in thickness, weighs 575g and costs $1,120 USD (approx $1,350 CAD).
Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly feature a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage and a 1,200mAh battery. According to the leak, the Tab S8 Ultra will also weigh in at 650g and be 5.5mm thick. Finally, the rumours indicate the phone costs $1,320 USD (roughly $1595 CAD).
It’s unclear when these tablets will launch, but it will likely be at Samsung’s next Unpacked event set for a date between August and September. At this event, the South Korean tech giant is also rumoured to have plans to reveal its new foldable smartphones as well as the Galaxy S21 FE and a new Galaxy Watch.
Source: SlashLeaks
