PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung’s new smartwatch could feature Wear OS instead of Tizen

Google's Wear OS could be getting a significant update soon

Feb 19, 2021

2:16 PM EST

0 comments

Google has been lagging behind in the smartwatch space for years, and to some extent, it’s embarrassing how much better the Apple Watch feels compared to every single smartwatch running Wear OS.

That said, a new leak courtesy of Ice Universe suggests Samsung will replace Tizen OS with Wear OS in its next smartwatch, indicating Google’s operating system could be poised to make a comeback.

There are also rumours OnePlus plans to release a Wear OS smartwatch this year, and Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is finally complete. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a Pixel Watch from Google soon as well.

This could all lead to nothing, but I think Google could reveal a substantial update to Wear OS this year that makes the operating system more fitness-focused and that features a cleaner overall design.

Source: Ice UniverseÂ 

Related Articles

News

Feb 18, 2021

3:51 PM EST

Samsung’s One UI is aggressively killing background apps on newer devices

News

Feb 18, 2021

12:15 PM EST

Samsung announces its bringing One UI 3.1 to its 2020 flagships

News

Feb 19, 2021

1:05 PM EST

Android 12 Developer’s Preview allows Pixel 5 to hide its cutout

News

Feb 17, 2021

12:19 PM EST

S-Connect to produce hinges for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Comments