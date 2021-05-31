PREVIOUS
Resources

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in June 2021

Seven games join the catalogue in June, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- Complete Edition and three Sonic titles

May 31, 2021

11:48 AM EDT

0 comments

The Witcher 3

Every month, Sony adds a handful of titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Starting June 1st, PS Now will get seven new games in total, including three Sonic the Hedgehog titles to celebrate the Blue Blur’s 30th anniversary:

PlayStation Now costs $11.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.

Find out what came to PS Now in May here.

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

Resources

May 3, 2021

1:03 PM EDT

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in May 2021

News

Apr 10, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

Games to Stream ‘n Load on PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia [April 5-11]

Resources

May 26, 2021

12:24 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2021

News

May 27, 2021

5:25 PM EDT

Here’s 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on PlayStation 5

Comments