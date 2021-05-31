Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in June 2021

Every month, Sony adds a handful of titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
Starting June 1st, PS Now will get seven new games in total, including three Sonic the Hedgehog titles to celebrate the Blue Blur’s 30th anniversary:
- Car Mechanic Simulator (regularly $39.99 CAD)
- Slay the Spire (regularly $33.49) — available on PS Now until December 6th, 2021
- Sonic Forces (regularly $29.99)
- Sonic Mania (regularly $25.99)
- Team Sonic Racing (regularly $39.99)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (also on PlayStation Plus for June)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition (regularly $69.99) — available on PS Now until September 6th, 2021
PlayStation Now costs $11.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.
The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.
Find out what came to PS Now in May here.
