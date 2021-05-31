ProForm’s 500 SPX spin bike is on sale for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $499.99 (save $100)
The pandemic has been rough on countless industries, but one trend that’s cashed in on closed doors is the home-gym craze. And while an at-home gym can take different shapes for different goals, most can’t go wrong with a space-efficient spin bike.
If you’re still spinning your wheels for a great Father’s Day gift, Proform’s 500 SPX exercise bike is on sale for $499.99 (save $100) for today only at Best Buy Canada. Its belt drive, paired with a 40lb. inertia-enhanced flywheel, provides a realistic ride. And while it has an LCD screen that feeds you worthwhile stats like cadence, distance, and speed, we all know that the most important feature is the built-in tablet shelf so you can watch Netflix while chasing the burn.
Check it out, along with other Father’s Day gift ideas, at Best Buy Canada.
