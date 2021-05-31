Images of the Huawei Watch 3 have appeared on SlashLeaks.
While the pictures don’t necessarily reveal a lot about the rumoured smartwatch, they showcase that its design is similar to the company’s previous wearables like the Watch GT 2 Pro. While the Watch 2 was a little thicker than Huawei’s other wearables, if these images are accurate, it looks like the China-based company is changing the Watch 3’s design slightly to more closely resemble the GT series.
It’s worth noting that it’s unclear if this is the Huawei Watch 3 or Huawei Watch 3 Pro, as the first image leak showcases boxes for both the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro.
Based on the leaked pictures, the Watch 3 seems to lack the secondary crown available on previous Huawei wearables and seems to feature another capacitive button instead.
While the smartwatch’s OS looks similar to the Watch 2’s, it will reportedly feature Huawei’s HarmonyOS, according to leaked pictures of the Watch 3 series’ boxes.
Huawei will likely unveil HarmonyOS and the Watch 3/Watch 3 Pro on June 2nd.
