How to watch ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ in Canada

With 90 percent of Canadian theatres still closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. is making its third The Conjuring film available on premium video on demand (PVOD) for viewing at home.
Officially titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the supernatural horror flick will release on June 4th in Canada. On that date, you’ll be able to rent it for $24.99 CAD for 48 hours on a variety of PVOD platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video Store.
Directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), The Devil Made Me Do It tells the story of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they look into a young boy who was the first U.S. murder suspect to claim demonic posession as a defense.
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their respective roles of Ed and Lorraine, while Ruairi O’Connor (The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (NOS4A2) and Julian Hillard (WandaVision) join the cast.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the latest 2021 Warner Bros. film to come straight to PVOD in Canada alongside HBO Max in the U.S., following The Little Things, Judas vs. the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and Those Who Wish Me Dead.
