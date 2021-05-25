Huawei to unveil HarmonyOS platform and new devices on June 2

Huawei has posted a teaser video to its official YouTube channel confirming a HarmonyOS platform announcement on June 2nd.
Additionally, the teaser says that Huawei is planning to show off new products alongside the operating system.
It’s unclear what devices the company will reveal or exactly what HarmonyOS will look like on its smartphones, TVs and other devices. However, ArsTechnica did a deep dive on the platform, stating that it’s a carbon copy of Android and pulls elements from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
As for devices, we’ll likely see the Huawei P50 and its oval-shaped camera setup.
While it’s interesting Huawei is releasing its own operating system, it’s unclear how well it’ll perform in Canada. For example, smaller Android device manufacturers like HTC and Sony no longer release devices here. While Huawei already has a presence here, trying to break further into the Canadian market without access to U.S.-based apps doesn’t seem like a strategy that will bode well for the company.
Huawei was forced to leave Android behind after a U.S. government ban was placed on the China-based company. Even with former U.S. President Donald Trump out of office, the ban remains in place.
Source: Huawei, Via: 9to5Google
Comments