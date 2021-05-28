The five best gaming deals in Canada this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we have a special video game edition with deals on Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Outriders.
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
Ghost of Tsushima is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The fan-favourite game from Sucker Punch has been a bestseller for Sony, and it’s easy to see why. The game is a historical samurai fiction set in Japan during the Mongol invasion.
In our review, Bradly Shankar said “GoT succeeds in letting you feel like a skilled samurai through overall slick swordplay and a sprawling content-rich world that is a joy to explore.” You can pick up your copy of one of the most beautiful games on PS4 for 38 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $49.95.
Outriders (PS4, PS5, XB1, XBX)
Outriders is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. People Can Fly’s looter-shooter has been one of the biggest surprise hits of 2021. With its action-heavy combat, unique character abilities, and its impressive visuals, Outriders is worth a look.
In our review, Patrick O’Rourke said “When everything falls in place and you’ve tweaked your character and weapon build precisely how you want, Outriders can be wildly entertaining.” You can get the game on current and last generation consoles for 25 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $59.96. It’s also worth noting that Outriders is part of Xbox Game Pass.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The follow-up to Insomniac’s beloved Playstation exclusive is a smaller game that focuses on Miles Morales as he trains to be the next Spider-Man.
In his review, our own Bradly Shankar praised the game saying “Miles Morales is no side story — it’s every bit as meaningful as anything we’ve seen from Peter Parker.” You can pick up the game on Playstation 5 for $15 off for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $49.95
The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
Naughty Dog’s cultural phenomenon is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The divisive sequel to their 2013 hit is a must-play game on Playstation 4. Taking place a few years after the first game, The Last of Us Part II continues the story of Ellie and Joel as they deal with a post-apocalyptic world.
In our review, Patrick O’Rourke said “The direction Druckmann and Gross take TLOU2 in is brave, surprising and at times, shocking, amounting to the best sequel to a narrative driven video game ever.” You can get the game for 20 percent off for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $39.95
Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment (PS4)
Playstation’s acclaimed Dualshock 4 accessory is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Releasing in 2020 to the surprise of many fans, the Back Button Attachment is a cheap and effective way to add extra buttons to your Dualshock 4 controller.
As a response to Microsoft’s excellent Elite series controllers, the Back Button Attachment puts paddles at your fingertips on the underside of the controller, meaning that you never have to take your thumbs off the analog sticks. You can get yours for a limited time for $19.95.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $19.95.
