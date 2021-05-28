Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead on its way to Netflix’s top 10 most-watched films list

Army of the Dead has been a zombie-horde-sized hit for Netflix.
The streaming service is now reporting that the Zack Snyder-helmed movie is tracking to become one of its top 10 most-watched films ever. Altogether, the film, which released on May 21st, is tracking to reach 72 million household viewers in its first four weeks, according to Netflix.
72 million households are betting on dead.
ARMY OF THE DEAD has been the #1 film around the world and is projected to be one of Netflix’s most popular films ever in its first 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/85foTPFAny
As Deadline notes, this would have Army of the Dead tied with George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky as the ninth most-watched Netflix film to date. Extraction, last year’s Chris Hemsworth-led action flick, is currently Netflix’s most popular film with 99 million viewers.
It’s important to note that Netflix gauges viewership in a unique way, as it counts a viewer as someone who tuned into a show or film for at least two minutes. Therefore, this doesn’t mean that 72 million people necessarily watched Army of the Dead to completion.
Nonetheless, these figures show strong early demand for Zack Snyder’s latest film, which Netflix no doubt wants to see amid plans for a “cinematic universe” built around it. Later this year, the streamer will release Army of Thieves, a live-action prequel film directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, who’s reprising his Army of the Dead role of the safecracker Ludwig Dieter. Snyder co-produced and co-wrote the film’s story.
Snyder and Netflix are also developing Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, an anime prequel featuring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro and Omari Hardwick reprising their respective Army of the Dead roles.
Meanwhile, Snyder has said he has an outline for an Army of the Dead sequel, although Netflix has yet to greenlight the project.
