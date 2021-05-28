Get 20x PC Optimum points until May 30th with Shoppers Drug Mart offer

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering a single-use 20x point coupon until May 30th that gets you 20 times the usual amount of PC Optimum points on anything you buy.
On a typical day, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent. With the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.
To get the 20x coupon, open your Shoppers Drug Mart or PC Optimum app. You can also access the voucher by clicking “load offer” in your weekly Shoppers email.
It’s worth noting that you need to spend a minimum of $75 to be eligible for the 20x multiplier.
You can learn more about all current promotions, including the online 20x points one here.
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart
