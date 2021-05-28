MobileSyrup Father’s Day Gift Guide [2021 Edition]

Father’s Day is right around the corner on June 20th, and we all know your dad deserves the world. Unfortunately, you’ll never be able to repay him for all of the things he’s likely done for you, but one of these gifts might be a good start.
The list includes home theatre upgrades, shorts, a sunglasses strap and a flashlight that takes so many D-batteries your dad will need to make a special trip to the hardware store just to power it.
AirTag Glasses Strap from Nomad
What more do we need to say. If you see this item and it doesn’t scream “dadcore fashion,” you probably have a pretty cool pops. For the rest of us, let’s just give in and help our dads keep track of the sunglasses they’ve had for years and likely went out of style sometime between 87’ and 94’.
$30Nomad
Cargo Pants (zip-offs)
Dads everywhere love shorts with pockets. Having an abundance of pocket space is not only freeing since you can carry around at least six different things (or maybe more), and possibly even a hammer. It’s also a strong statement that dads can zip and unzip every day depending on the weather.
$40Amazon Mark's Work Warehouse
Foam roller
This is an excellent gift if your Dad suffers from sore muscles or a bad back. Using a foam roller can be a quick way to stretch and get some relief. Plus, we know your dad has likely financially supported you at some point in your life, so a little something to soothe that pain should go a long way.Learn More
$50Best Buy Amazon
MX Master Mouse
Everyone uses computers, but people who need to sit at a desk all day for work really know about wrist cramps. To help with that, a larger mouse like the MX Master 3 can make things a little more comfortable. Plus, all of its added features make it perfect for just about every computer-based task out there.
$129Best Buy Amazon
Maglight
Every Dad needs a giant flashlight. It doesn’t matter if he’s grilling in the dark or just using it to root through the storage bins he keeps in the garage. Most dads would love a flashlight that feels substantial and can be shown off to all the other Dads the next time the power goes out on the block. Just remember, the more D-Cell batteries it takes, the more ‘Dad-like’ it is.
$62Amazon Maglite
Noctua PC fans
We know that PC building has been especially complex due to the ongoing global GPU shortage, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your Dad a meaningful PC upgrade. Noctua’s PC fans are silent and effective, and with summer around the corner, the more cooling in a PC, the better.Learn More
$27Best Buy Amazon Noctua
Roku device
Roku’s streaming devices are the cheapest and best way to make any TV smart. Plus, the 4K models even work with AirPlay and HomeKit, so if your Dad has an iPhone, he can get a really compelling amount of performance out of these $40-$60 devices.Learn More
$349Best Buy Amazon
Roomba i3
Do you have a Dad that loves to vacuum? Well, if you do, then you won’t need this item. However, if your Dad hates vacuuming, or you just want to give your overworked father a break, getting him a self-driving, smart vacuum is sure to help take some work off his plate. Speaking of plates, do the dishes for your old man more often, too.Learn More
$499Best Buy Amazon
Sonos Arc
If your Dad already has a smart TV, the one thing that’s nearly always a great addition to any TV setup is a soundbar. While the Sonos Arc is a little pricey, it’s hands-down the best soundbar we’ve ever reviewed, and it’s a sure-fire way to upgrade almost any home theatre system.Learn More
$1000Best Buy Amazon Sonos
Xbox Game Pass subscription
Xbox Game Pass is the best thing to happen to gaming since Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto created Mario Bros. back in 1983. It’s basically Netflix for games and allows you to download and play tons of hit titles on either Xbox consoles or PC. Giving someone a month’s subscription to this service is like gifting them a hundred games, all for the low price of $12 per month.Learn More
$12Best Buy Amazon