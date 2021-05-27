Nintendo’s eShop has several titles for the Switch on sale, including Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Garage, MotoGP 19 and more. Check them out below:
A
- A Knight’s Quest: Now $8.99, was $29.99
- Ageless: Now $6.29, was $18.89
- American Fugitive: Now $2.49, was $24.99
- Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women: Now $3, was $11.50
- Anodyne: Now $2.51, was $12.59
- Automachef: Now $3.77, was $18.89
- Axiom Verge: Now $13.39, was $26.79
B
- Beholder: Complete Edition: Now $4.74, was $18.99
- Blasphemous: Now $12.59, was $31.49
- Blood will be Spilled: Now $3.49, was $17.49
- Blue Rider: Now $3.24, was $12.99
- Bomber Crew: Now $3.77, was $18.89
C
- Chalk Dash Carnival: Now $1.99, was $9.27
- Clouds & Sheep 2: Now $2.49, was $12.49
- Clustertruck: Now $9.03, was $18.06
- Community Inc: Now $11.39, was $18.99
- Crowdy Farm Rush: Now $2.68, was $7.90
- Crown Trick: Now $16.74, was $24.99
D
- Desktop Baseball: Now $3.92, was $9.82
- Desktop Basketball: Now $4.16, was $10.41
- Desktop Bowling: Now $3.94, was $9.85
- Desktop Dodgeball: Now $3.95, was $9.88
- Desktop Rugby: Now $2.25, was $9.81
- Desktop Soccer: Now $3.72, was $9.31
- Desktop Table Tennis: Now $3.98, was $9.96
- Desktop Volleyball: Now $4.06, was $10.15
- Dicey Dungeons: Now $11.39, was $18.99
- Dude, Stop: Now $11.99, was $19.99
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2: Now $3, was $10
E
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers: Now $63.83, was $79.79
- eCrossminton: Now $2.50, was $18.89
- Eight Dragons: Now $9.03, was $10.63
F
G
- G-MODE Archives25 Topolon: Now $4.98, was $6.64
- Garage: Now $11.33, was $18.89
- Ghost Blade HD: Now $5.69, was $18.99
- Gnomes Garden: Now $2.51, was $6.29
- Going Under: Now $11.39, was $22.79
- Golf With Your Friends: Now $12.49, was $24.99
- Graveyard Keeper: Now $14.99, was $24.99
- Guts & Glory: Now $11.33, was $18.89
H
- Hellbreachers: Now $3.89, was $5.59
- Hello Neighbor: Now $30.23, was $50.39
- Hellpoint: Now $27.92, was $46.54
- Hotshot Racing: Now $12.59, was $25.19
- Hue: Now $2.49, was $12.49
- Human: Fall Flat: Now $12.49, was $24.99
I
K
L
M
- Maid of Sker: Now $23.99, was $29.99
- Manual Samuel: Now $3.14, was $12.59
- Monster Blast: Now $2.99, was $9.99
- Monster Sanctuary: Now $15.26, was $22.79
- MotoGP 19: Now $6.99, was $34.99
- Moving Out: Now $13.99, was $27.99
- Mr. Shifty: Now $11.84, was $19.74
- Mugsters: Now $3.77, was $18.89
- My Time at Portia: Now $9.44, was $37.79
N
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels: Now $11.99, was $39.99
- Narita Boy: Now $24.74, was $32.99
- Neon Abyss: Now $15.26, was $22.79
O
- Our Flick Erasers: Now $8.46, was $16.93
- Overcooked Special Edition: Now $6.69, was $26.79
- Overcooked! 2: Now $13.99, was $27.99
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: Now $36.39, was $45.49
P
- Party Hard: Now $11.33, was $18.89
- Party Hard 2: Now $12.59, was $25.19
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind: Now $12.79, was $31.99
- Perception: Now $3.74, was $24.99
- Phantom Trigger: Now $11.39, was $18.99
- Pity Pit: Now $2.49, was $6.29
- PLANET ALPHA: Now $5.03, was $25.19
- Pumped BMX Pro: Now $4.74, was $18.99
- Punch Club: Now $11.39, was $18.99
- Puzzle Wall: Now $1.99, was $9.99
R
- Radon Blast: Now $1.59, was $5.31
- Raging Justice: Now $4.72, was $18.89
- Rev Up! RC Grand Prix: Now $11.70, was $16.72
- Road to Ballhalla: Now $11.93, was $19.89
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos: Now $17.09, was $22.79
S
- Secrets of Me: Now $13.22, was $18.89
- Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story: Now $14.99, was $24.99
- Serial Cleaner: Now $2.70, was $18.06
- Sheltered: Now $4.72, was $18.89
- Smoke And Sacrifice: Now $6.29, was $25.19
- Space Avenger: Empire of Nexx: Now $6.29, was $18.89
- Space Crew: Now $12.59, was $25.19
- SpeedRunners: Now $11.39, was $18.99
- Streets of Rogue: Now $14.99, was $24.99
- Sumire: Now $17.94, was $19.94
- Summer in Mara: Now $13.19, was $29.99
- Super Sportmatchen: Now $2.99, was $19.99
- Super Toy Cars 2: Now $4.99, was $14.99
T
- Tardy: Now $2.51, was $12.59
- The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat: Now $8.81, was $12.59
- The Escapists 2: Now $6.12, was $24.51
- The Escapists: Complete Edition: Now $4.72, was $18.89
- The Final Station: Now $14.70, was $24.51
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition: Now $4.74, was $18.99
- The House of Da Vinci: Now $6.49, was $12.99
- The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya: Now $12.73, was $25.99
- The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya: Now $9.99, was $19.99
- The Pillar: Puzzle Escape: Now $7.79, was $12.99
- The Room: Now $2.74, was $10.99
- The Survivalists: Now $13.99, was $27.99
- The Swindle: Now $4.74, was $18.99
- Them Bombs!: Now $12.59, was $17.99
- They Bleed Pixels: Now $9.44, was $18.89
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service: Now $11.33, was $18.89
- Trover Saves The Universe: Now $13.22, was $37.79
U
V
- Vaporum: Lockdown: Now $19.19, was $23.99
- Velocity 2X: Now $6.24, was $24.99
- Virtual Battle: Now $7, was $10
- Voxel Galaxy: Now $2.25, was $9.81
- Voxel Pirates: Now $2.18, was $9.51
- Voxel Sword: Now $2.18, was $9.50
W
- Weaving Tides: Now $28.25, was $33.24
- When Ski Lifts Go Wrong: Now $2.84, was $18.99
- Word Mesh: Now $2.64, was $8.81
- Worms W.M.D: Now $9.35, was $37.41
Y
- Yoku’s Island Express: Now $6.29, was $25.19
- Yooka-Laylee: Now $12.57, was $50.31
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Now $9.44, was $37.79
Image credit: Nintendo
