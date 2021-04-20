Here’s how the iPad Pro (2020) compares to last year’s model

Apple announced its new iPad Pro at the ‘Spring Loaded’ event. If you’re wondering what’s new compared to last year’s iPad Pro, you’re not alone. Thankfully, we’ve got a breakdown of all the differences here.
First and foremost, the most significant change with the iPad Pro (2021) is it now features Apple’s custom M1 chip — the same system-on-a-chip (SoC) in the company’s new MacBook Pro, Air, Mac mini and recently announced iMac. That means the iPad Pro (2021) features some significant performance lift over the 2020 Pro.
On its website, Apple lists the iPad Pro (2021) as having 50 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster GPU performance and, while those numbers are a tad vague, it should mean the iPad Pro (2021) will be an incredibly capable device.
M1 aside, other standout new features include 5G support for the cellular iPad Pro (the 2020 model only had 4G), as well as the new Mini-LED ‘Liquid Retina XDR’ display. The fancy new screen is only available on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro and uses 10,000 mini LEDs to create a high contrast ratio.
There’s also a new 2TB storage configuration and a ‘White’ colour variant for the iPad Pro (2021).
While those are the big new changes, we’ve also got a full spec sheet below so you can scour through every new pixel and byte of the iPad Pro (2021).
You can learn more about the iPad Pro (2021) on Apple’s website.
