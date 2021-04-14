Amazon offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 25 percent off

If you’re one of the very few Switch owners that don’t already have a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this could be the sale you’ve been waiting for.
Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $59.96 (regularly $79.99 CAD) on Amazon Canada, amounting to $20 in savings or 25 percent off.
Breath of the Wild, the latest game in the long-running Legend of Zelda series, was originally released back in March 2017 as a Switch launch title. For more on Breath of the Wild, check out our in-depth look at the critically acclaimed game.
Back in June 2019, Nintendo confirmed that a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild is currently in development. Since then, however, the company hasn’t revealed any additional information about the game. Some reports indicate that Breath of the Wild 2 could be a launch title for Nintendo’s often-rumoured more powerful Switch.
Source: Amazon
