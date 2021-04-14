Get 6 months of Crave free when activating or upgrading a new phone with Bell

Bell is offering six months of Crave for free whenever a customer activates or updates to a new phone.
According to Bell, this offer is only available on eligible two-year plans.
The promotion doesn’t include any add-ons like Stars or HBO Max, so you’ll have to pay extra if you want to watch Game of Thrones or Euphoria.
The deal isn’t available for current Crave subscribers and is only valid for new or reactivating accounts. To redeem, you’ll need to visit ‘crave.ca/redeem‘ and submit the promo code within 30 days of receiving the text message. After six months, the subscription will renew automatically, so if you don’t want to pay for the streaming platform, you’ll need to cancel before that date.
The deal is single-use only and can’t be combined with any other promotions.
Source: Bell
