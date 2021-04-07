Amazon Music launches Car Mode for iOS and Android

Amazon Music is launching a new feature on Android and iOS, called ‘Car Mode.’ The functionality is designed to allow drivers to easily listen to music while in their cars.
Car Mode uses a simplified mobile CX with easy-to-use controls, larger text, and customizable presets to make it easier for users to utilize the app while driving, and more usability for voice assistants.
Additionally, Car Mode makes it easy for drivers to discover new music by adding default music options, including albums, stations, and playlists designed to limit browsing while driving.
Amazon Music Car Mode is available across the latest version of the app on iOS and Android.
