PREVIOUS|
News

From the desk to couch, Facebook adds Zoom to Portal TV

Apr 7, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook has introduced Zoom and GoToMeeting to its Portal TV product to better connect with family, friends and colleagues on the big screen.

If you move around or sit still, the smart camera keeps you in the frame, along with a smart sound feature that reduces any background noise and enhances your voice.

Since Portal handles video calls, your computer screen is still free. For example, as Zoom takes over the big screen in your home, youâ€™re still able to join break-out rooms, calendar integrations, screen sharing and virtual backgrounds.

Facebook has also added BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom to its Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+.

Facebook’s Portal debuted back in 2018 as a hands-free video calling device.

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

Reviews

Nov 1, 2019

8:03 AM EDT

Facebook Portal Review (2019): The smart display for your mom

News

Dec 23, 2020

3:31 PM EST

Zoom reportedly looking to launch email and calendar services

News

Apr 6, 2021

3:51 PM EDT

Facebook’s Oculus Rift S is dead

News

Feb 9, 2021

3:49 PM EST

Zoom begins rolling out AR effects for video meetings

Comments