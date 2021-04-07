From the desk to couch, Facebook adds Zoom to Portal TV

Facebook has introduced Zoom and GoToMeeting to its Portal TV product to better connect with family, friends and colleagues on the big screen.
If you move around or sit still, the smart camera keeps you in the frame, along with a smart sound feature that reduces any background noise and enhances your voice.
Since Portal handles video calls, your computer screen is still free. For example, as Zoom takes over the big screen in your home, youâ€™re still able to join break-out rooms, calendar integrations, screen sharing and virtual backgrounds.
Facebook has also added BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom to its Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+.
Facebook’s Portal debuted back in 2018 as a hands-free video calling device.
Source: Facebook
