Amazon Music is now available on Google TV and Android TV in Canada

The Amazon Music app is now available on Google’s set-top box operating systems, Google TV and Android TV.
The app operates similar to Amazon Music on other devices and costs $9.99 per month without a Prime subscription and $7.99 with Prime to access Amazon Music Unlimited.
Prime members also get a curated list of songs and playlists, and those that lack the subscription can only use several ad-supported options.
Given that Google was once in a contentious feud with Amazon, it’s nice to see Amazon Music has finally made its way to the tech giant’s TV operating systems. YouTube Music, Spotify and Tidal are also available on Android TV and Google TV.
Amazon Music is available now on Google TV and Android TV in Canada, U.K., the US, Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and India.
Via: The Verge
