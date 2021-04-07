Ring’s reveals new radar-scanning Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Ring is bringing its latest high-end ‘Video Doorbell’s’ radar feature that tracks a person walking to your front door to its new wired floodlight camera.
The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro includes an HD video camera, enhanced audio, a 100db siren, colour night vision, 2,000 lumen motion-activated lights, and even borrows the Ring Video Doorbell 2’s ‘Birds Eye View’ feature that lets you view areas of your home away from your door thanks to its radar-powered 3D motion Detection technology.
The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is available to pre-order now for $324 and starts shipping on May 6th.
Amazon-owned Ring has also revealed the Video Doorbell 4, the latest version of its battery-powered smart doorbell. The new version of the doorbell can capture four seconds of colour video before motion is triggered and features improved battery life, says the company.
The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is available to pre-order today for $259 and starts shipping on April 28th.
