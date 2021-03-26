SyrupCast 234: Rogers buying Shaw and the OnePlus 9 series

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett sat down with MobileSyrup’s business reporter Aisha Malik to outline the Rogers/Shaw deal that’s currently looming over the Canadian telecom industry.
Aisha weighs in with her expertise on the deal, helping break down why Rogers wants to buy Shaw and what might stop the proposed acquisition from going through.
The team also talks about the hottest news of the week, with the main highlight being that more news regarding the often-rumoured ‘Switch Pro’ has appeared.
After all of that, Brad shares his thoughts on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, including how the new smartphones fit into theÂ Canadian market and how the smartphones’ cameras stack up against the competition.
The trio also talks a little about the OnePlus Watch and then wraps things up by discussing what they’ve been playing and watching lately.
