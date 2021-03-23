Adding to what seems like a never-ending string of rumours, a new Bloomberg report indicates that Nintendo’s next Switch — sometimes referred to as the Switch Pro — will feature a new Nvidia processor that includes support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).
Along with improved GPU and CPU performance, DLSS will also allow the console to output 4K resolution visuals on a television when the handheld is docked, says the report.
At a very high-level, DLSS utilizes a neural network to recreate visuals in real-time in a higher resolution. The inherent concept is that while a game might render at a lower resolution, it can output higher resolution video without using significant GPU or CPU resources.
The current Switch and Switch Lite render visuals at 720p when in handheld mode and roughly 1080p on a TV, though this can shift depending on the game. The first-gen Switch features Nvidia’s Tegra X1 system-on-chip, which was first announced way back in 2015.
In the past, Bloomberg has reported that Nintendo’s upcoming Switch refresh features a 7-inch OLED display supplied by Samsung. The current Switch includes a 6.2-inch LCD screen and the Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch LCD display. Though the Switch Pro’s release window remains a little unclear, this new report states that Nintendo plans to release the device this coming holiday season.
Source: Bloomberg
