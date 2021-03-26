Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in April 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly. Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in April:
- The Cabins is now available on Hayu
- Naked Attraction: season 5 (April 1st)
- Top Chef: season 18 (From April 2nd)
- Snapped: season 29 (From April 5th)
- Rifkin on Rifkin (From April 11th)
- Mark of a Serial Killer: season 3 (From April 13th)
- Accident, Suicide or Murder: season 3 (From April 18th)
- Mastermind of Murder: season 1 (From April 19th)
- Dorothea Puente: An American Serial Killer: season 1 (From April 20th)
Continuing Series:
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: season 13 on Mondays
- Married to Medicine Atlanta: season 8 on Mondays
- Made in Chelsea: season 21 on Tuesdays
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 2 on Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 18 on Tuesdays to Saturday
- The Real Housewives of Dallas: season 5 on Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 11 on Thursdays
- Keeping Up with The Kardashians: season 20 on Fridays
- For Real The Story of Reality TV: on Fridays
- The Only Way is Essex: season 28 on Saturdays
- Summer House: season 5 on Fridays
