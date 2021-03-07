PREVIOUS|
Amazon Canada discounts Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 smart displays

The retailer is offering a free smart bulb as part of a bundle

Mar 7, 2021

11:26 AM EST

Amazon Canada has currently discounted its Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 smart displays and is offering a free smart bulb as part of a bundle.

Hereâ€™s an overview of the deals:

Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini for $94.99 ($49.99 off)
Echo Show 5 with free Sengled Wifi Bulb for $69.99 ($44.99 off)
Echo Show 5 with TP-Link Smart Plug for $79.99 ($44.99 off)
Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini for $134.99 ($79.99 off)
Echo Show 8 with free Sengled Wifi Bulb for $109.99 ($74.99 off)
Echo Show 8 with TP-Link Smart Plug for $119.99 ($74.99)

Amazon Echo Show devices are powered by Alexa and include a display that can be used to watch videos and make video calls. The devices can also be used to tell the weather forecast and answer questions among other things.

