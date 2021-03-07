What do you think about group voice chat app Clubhouse?

Clubhouse, a currently invitation-only group audio chat app that was first released in 2020, is getting a lot of attention. The app, which is only available on iOS right now but is coming to Android soon, is quickly growing in popularity despite not being widely available yet.
Clubhouse lets users start voice chatrooms that anyone can join, allowing groups of friends and like-minded people to talk with each other easily. Notable celebrities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and The Game Awards’ Canadian founder Geoff Keighley have even used it to speak with their fans.
I got my first invite to Clubhouse back in December when I started using the iPhone 12 Pro as one of my daily drivers, and while I’ve listened in on chats a few times, I mostly find myself avoiding the app, despite the constant invites from my sister to join in.
