Images of possible new Apple Pencil design leak

Backing up rumours that Apple could have plans to release new iPad Pro models later in March, a leaked image that claims to be a “new Apple Pencil” has appeared.
The photo posted by Twitter user @laobaiTD (MrÂ·White) doesn’t reveal much about what looks to be an Apple Pencil prototype. That said, the pencil features a glossy finish like the first-generation Apple Pencil instead of the matte included in the latest version of Apple’s stylus.
There also doesn’t seem to be a squared-off side located on the leaked Apple Pencil image like the Apple Pencil 2. That said, it’s also possible that the pencil is resting on its flat side in the photo.
The awkwardly placed Lightning port on the top of the first-gen pencil also seems to be gone, indicating that perhaps this new version of the Apple Pencil magnetically attaches and charges on the actual iPad, similar to the Apple Pencil 2. That said, it still features the same interchangeable tips as the first-gen and second-gen Apple Pencil.
It’s important to approach this leak with an air of skepticism given @laobaiTD isn’t a very well-known leaker. There’s also a possibility this image could be of a leaked prototype of the Apple Pencil 2 that released a few years ago and not an entirely new version of the stylus.
Apple is expected to release a new iPad Pro later this month that features mini-LED display technology and a processor power boost.
Image credit: @laobaiTD
