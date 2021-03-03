Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in early March 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass service on Xbox consoles, PC and Android.
Typically, these are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has unveiled March’s first batch of new Game Pass titles:
- Madden NFL 21 (Console) — March 2ndÂ [available through EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate required]
- Football Manager 2021 (PC) — March 4th
- Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC) — March 4th
- NBA 2K21 (Cloud and Console) — March 4th
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Console) — TBA March [available through EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate required]
Additionally, Xbox confirmed that EA Vancouver’sÂ NHL 21Â will come to Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play in April.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on March 15th:
- Alvastia ChroniclesÂ (Console and PC)
- AstrologasterÂ (PC)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the NightÂ (Console and PC)
- KonaÂ (Console)
- The Witcher 3: Wild HuntÂ (Console)
As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any Game Pass title and continue playing even after they leave the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Find out what came to Game Pass in late February here.
