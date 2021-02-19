Apple reportedly planning March event for new iPads and AirTags

Could Apple finally have plans to reveal its AirTags officially?
A new rumour tweeted by leaker @FrontTron and first reported by South Korean publication Economic Daily NewsÂ indicates that Apple has plans to show off several new iPads and its often-rumoured AirTags on March 16th.
While @FrontTron is a relatively unknown leaker, this backs up previous rumours shared over the last few weeks by more reliable sources like YouTuber Jon Prosser that have indicated a similar release schedule for upcoming Apple products.
Further, Apple has a somewhat lengthy history of holding a mid-March product reveal event.
RUMOR = Apple Event =
Date (OG says pretty much confirmed):
March 16, 2021
In Schedule (OG says sources say different words):
– New iPad
– New iPad Mini
– AirTags
– Wider support for Apple Card
â€” Tron (@FrontTron) February 17, 2021
@FrontTron says that we’ll catch a glimpse of a new entry-level iPad and a new version of the iPad mini. The last time Apple updated the 10.2-inch iPad was only back in October, so there’s a possibility the leak could be referring to the iPad Pro (2020), which was last updated back in late March.
Previous rumours have indicated that the new iPad Pro will feature better speakers, a faster processor, 5G connectivity and a mini LED display.
Apple hasn’t updated the pint-sized iPad mini since 2019, so the tablet is likely due for at least a minor yearly refresh. Rumours indicate that the tiny tablet will get a revamped design that features smaller bezels and a bigger display, but the same 7.9-inch size. That said, Apple will likely stick with a Lightning port for the mini and won’t make the jump to USB-C like the iPad Pro and iPad Air (2020).
The AirTags are the tech giant’s take on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracker. The tiny tracking device is expected to support ultra wide-band technology, allowing it to offer precise location detection. The accessory has been rumoured for several years at this point, so it makes sense that Apple could have plans to finally reveal the device.
Like nearly every tech event from the past year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, if Apple does hold a keynote in March, it will likely be entirely virtual.
Source: @FrontTron, @LeaksApplePro, Jon Prosser Via: Gizmodo
