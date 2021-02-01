McDonald’s Canada is offering a medium coffee for $1 through its mobile app starting on February 7th.
The fast-food giant has offered this deal in the past, though this time it appears to limit the offer to medium coffees instead of allowing large or extra-large coffees.
According to a user on RedFlagDeals, the deal runs until February 21st. Further, it costs $0.20 to upgrade to a large, $0.50 for an extra-large and $0.40 for an iced coffee.
McDonald’s mobile ordering app (formerly called My McD’s) is available on iOS and Android.
As with every McDonald’s deal I’ll write about for the rest of my life, it’s important to remind MobileSyup readers that I was scammed out of roughly $2,000 through the company’s app. Since then, the app’s security has not improved drastically.
For example, it still doesn’t feature two-factor authentication, though the company did add Apple Pay support to its iOS app back in March 2020.
Source: RedFlagDealsÂ
