PREVIOUS|
News

Fido offering $50/10GB plan and more deals for Lunar New Year

Customers can get the plan when they bring their own device or activate on financing

Feb 1, 2021

2:57 PM EST

0 comments

Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Fido is offering a $50/10GB plan and more deals for the Lunar New Year, matching Virgin Mobileâ€™s offer.

The carrier outlines that customers who sign up for a new plan with Fido can get a $50/10GB plan when they bring their own device or activate on financing. If customers prefer to choose a different plan, they can get 4GB of bonus data on any Data, Talk and Text plans.

Additionally, customers can get a $143 bill credit for new activations with select Data, Talk and Text plans with the Fido Payment Program. Fido will also waive the $45 setup service fee, totalling $188 in savings.

Fido outlines that these offers are available by calling 1-866-315-3436.

Related Articles

News

Jan 24, 2019

12:36 PM EST

Fido offering $48/3GB, $58/5GB plans with 1,000 minutes to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan

News

Jan 29, 2021

5:23 PM EST

Some Fido users are receiving free 5GB of bonus data

News

Jan 15, 2021

12:12 PM EST

Virgin Mobile offering 2GB bonus data on $50+ plans

News

Jan 29, 2021

12:04 PM EST

The big three carrier’s unlimited plans now start at $80 in Canada

Comments