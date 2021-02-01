Fido offering $50/10GB plan and more deals for Lunar New Year

Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Fido is offering a $50/10GB plan and more deals for the Lunar New Year, matching Virgin Mobileâ€™s offer.
The carrier outlines that customers who sign up for a new plan with Fido can get a $50/10GB plan when they bring their own device or activate on financing. If customers prefer to choose a different plan, they can get 4GB of bonus data on any Data, Talk and Text plans.
Additionally, customers can get a $143 bill credit for new activations with select Data, Talk and Text plans with the Fido Payment Program. Fido will also waive the $45 setup service fee, totalling $188 in savings.
Fido outlines that these offers are available by calling 1-866-315-3436.
Comments