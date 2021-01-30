Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto join Apple TV+ WeWork series ‘WeCrashed’

Apple announced that it ordered a new limited series called WeCrashed for its TV+ subscription service. Set to star Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, WeCrashed is a television adaptation of a podcast with the same name detailing the rise and fall of WeWork.
For those unfamiliar with the fiasco that was WeWork, the U.S.-based real estate company billed itself as a technology company and offered flexible shared workspaces for startups. WeWork launched an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, leading to criticism over the business model and governance, most of which centred around Adam and Rebekah Neumann.
Part of an IPO involves filing mandatory S-1 paperwork, which includes information on the planned use of capital proceeds, details about the current business model and more. The Verge published a helpful breakdown of the WeWork S-1 paperwork, which outlined Adam Neumann as a significant risk factor (and includes ten pages of disclosures specifically about him). Further, a profile of the Neumanns published by the Wall Street Journal added to concerns. The publication noted that Adam apparently had plans to become “president of the world,” while Rebekah allegedly fired multiple people because she “didn’t like their energy.”
The Apple TV+ adaptation will pull from the WeCrashed Wondery podcast to tell the story. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant said WeCrashed would include Lee Eisenberg (Little America, Good Boys) and Drew Crevello (The Long Dark) as creators. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This is Us, Crazy Stupid Love) will direct and executive produce the series. Charlie Gogolak, Eisenberg, Crevello, Hathaway, Leto and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Wondery will executive produce as well.
Hathaway and Leto will portray the Neumanns in the eight-episode series.
Apple’s WeWork series isn’t the only production in the works. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content are reportedly working on a WeWork series with Stephen Falk (You’re the Worst, Orange is the New Black) signed on as creator and showrunner, plus Succession’s Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg) attached to play Adam Neumann.
There is no release date set for Apple’s WeCrashed.
