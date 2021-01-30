Nvidia GeForce Now gains Chrome support, app works on M1 Macs

Nvidia expanded the availability of its GeForce Now game streaming service to both the Chrome web browser and Apple’s M1 Macs.
Although support for these devices in Chrome is only available in beta, The Verge reports that things run smoothly. Nvidia noted in its GeForce Now version 2.0.27 release notes that the Chrome browser is a supported option on both Windows and macOS (GeForce Now already supports Chrome OS). Other platforms may work but aren’t officially supported.
To access the feature, open Chrome and head to ‘play.geforcenow.com‘ to start.
Unfortunately, Chrome support doesn’t appear to translate to all Chromium browsers. In a quick test, navigating to ‘play.geforcenow.com’ in Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser surfaced a warning that the browser isn’t supported. Interestingly, similar messages didn’t appear in other Chromium-based browsers, like Brave or Vivaldi. Ultimately, your mileage may vary.
Regardless which browser you use, Nvidia recommends installing its GeForce Now app for the best experience. Thankfully for those with Apple’s new M1 Macs, the GeForce Now app now officially supports the new chipset. For a full list of supported devices, check out the GeForce download page here.
If you haven’t heard of Nvidia’s GeForce Now service before, it works similarly to Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud and — eventually — Amazon’s Luna. Cloud-based hardware renders the game and streams the video over the internet to a player’s device. Interestingly, GeForce Now offers Steam integration, which means PC gamers can unlock titles they already own and stream them through Nvidia’s service. Not every game is available on GeForce Now, however — developers have to opt-in. Plus, some developers took issue with Nvidia’s service after the company allowed players to stream games without developers’ permission.
You can learn more about GeForce Now here.
