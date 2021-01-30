Games to ‘Stream ‘n Load’ on Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass [Jan. 25-31]

Last week, we introduced a new weekly series tentatively titled ‘Stream ‘n Load,’ a video game-focused companion of sorts to our ongoing ‘Streaming in Canada’ column.
In case you missed it, Stream n’ Load will go over the new games to hit gaming subscription services every week, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
We’ll also highlight any Canadian titles when relevant.
Google Stadia
Madden NFL 21
Developer: EA Tiburon
Publisher: EA
Genre: Sports
Price:Â $79.99
Metacritic:Â 63 percent (PS4 version)
Stadia release date:Â January 28th, 2021
EA’s latest football game is now available on Stadia.
Stadia Pro users can play the game for free from January 28th to February 1st. The game can also be purchased for half price on Stadia until February 10th.
Gods Will Fall, Phoenix PointÂ andÂ TohuÂ also all hit Google Stadia this week.
In other Stadia news, January 31st marks the final day to claim The Gardens Between,Â Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek,Â HITMAN 2,Â Sniper Elite 4,Â Into the BreachÂ and Panzer Dragoon Remake for free through Stadia Pro.
Google Stadia allows you to purchase games individually and stream at 1080p/60fps. With an $11.99/month Stadia Pro subscription, you can stream in 4K and access a catalogue of free games.
Xbox Game Pass
Since Xbox Game Pass regularly adds new titles for Xbox consoles, PC and Android (via streaming), I’ll be sure to signify which games are for which platform.
Cyber Shadow (Android, Console and PC)
Developer: Mechanical Head Studios
Publisher:Â Yacht Club Games
Genre: Side-scrolling action-platformer
Price:Â included with Game Pass for Console and PC (Game Pass Ultimate required for Android)
Metacritic:Â 84 percent (PC version)
Game Pass release date:Â January 26th, 2021
ThisÂ Ninja Gaiden-inspired game follows a cybernetic ninja named Shadow who journeys to rescue his clan in a world take over by machines.
As Shadow, you’ll have to cut and jump your way through levels containing snaking paths and backtracking, all of which is presented through a retro 8-bit aesthetic.
The Medium (Android, Console* and PC)
Developer/Publisher: Bloober Team
Price:Â included with Game Pass for Console (*only playable on Xbox Series X/S, not Xbox One) and PC
Genre:Â Psychological horror
Metacritic:Â 71 percent (Xbox Series X version)
Game Pass release date:Â January 28th, 2021
Using her abilities as a medium, Marianne must investigate an abandoned hotel resort to find answers to a deadly vision she’s been having.
Thanks to the enhanced power of the Xbox Series X/S and PC,Â The MediumÂ lets you simultaneously control two versions of Marianne — one in the real world, and the other in the spirit realm — to solve puzzles and escape supernatural threats.
For more onÂ The Medium, check out my in-depth look at the game.
Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Console and PC)
The Yakuza Remastered Collection is available now (both separately and as a bundle) on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam!
Developer:Â Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
Publisher:Â Sega
ESRB rating:Â M for Mature
Price:Â included with Game Pass for Console and PC (Game Pass Ultimate required for Android)
Metacritic:Â 77 to 82 percent (PS4 versions)
Game Pass release date:Â January 28th, 2021
WithÂ Yakuza 0,Â KiwamiÂ andÂ Kiwami 2Â already on Game Pass, Sega has brought the remastered versions of the series’ next three chronological entries to the service.
The Japan-set action-adventure games continue the story of gangster Kazuma Kiryu while adding other playable characters to the fray.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month. On top of Android streaming, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
For more on what hit Game Pass this month, click here.
