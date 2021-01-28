Microsoft partners with Government of Nunavut to add Inuktitut to Microsoft Translator

Microsoft has rolled out support for Inuktitut to its Translator app.
This will allow users to translate the 70-plus languages supported in the app to or from Inuktitut, the primary dialect of the Inuktut language.
Microsoft says it worked with the Government of Nunavut to implement Inuktitut support.
Inuktitut is spoken by approximately 40,000 Inuit across Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada, with 70 percent of Nunavut residents speaking the dialect.
Microsoft Translator is available on iOS and Android, Office and Translator for Bing. AI-powered Azure Cognitive Services TranslatorÂ andÂ Azure Cognitive Services Speech also support Translator.
Source: Microsoft
