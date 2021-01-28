PREVIOUS|
Apple says it had its ‘highest volume of FaceTime calls ever’ last Christmas

Record numbers of people are turning to FaceTime to stay connected amid the pandemic

Apple saw record FaceTime usage during the 2020 holidays, the company revealed as part of its recent earnings report.

In an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple had “the highest volume of FaceTime calls ever this Christmas.” However, he did not mention exactly how many calls were placed.

Naturally, this growth can be attributed to people remaining at home and distant amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Apple also benefited from having more devices in peoples’ hands during the holidays.

According to Cook, Apple had a “record number of device activations” when it came to iPhone. On top of that, he said there are now over one billion active iPhones, with total active Apple devices sitting at 1.65 billion.

Therefore, it’s easy to see how the number of FaceTime calls continues to increase exponentially as more people adopt Apple devices.

Via: Business Insider

