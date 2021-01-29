Steam’s ‘Games From Quebec Sale’ offers savings on a bunch of Canadian-made games

Steam has kicked off an entire sale dedicated to games made in Quebec.
While a sale focused on a particular province might seem limited, it’s really not when you consider that Quebec is one of the top five game development hubs in the world. Altogether, there are more than 240 studios in the province.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey (Montreal’s Panache Digital) — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Batman: Arkham Origins (Warner Bros. Montreal) — $4.99 ($19.99)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut (Eidos Montreal) — $3.29 (regularly $21.99)
- Flinthook (Montreal’s Tribute) — $10.19 (regularly $16.99)
- Outlast 2 (Montreal’s Red Barrels) — $5.09 (regularly $33.99)
- Papo & Yo (Montreal’s Minority Media) — $8.49 (regularly $16.99)
- Spiritfarer (Montreal’s Thunder Lotus) — $25.49 (regularly $33.99)
- Thief (Eidos Montreal) — $3.74 (regularly $24.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Games From Quebec Sale runs until February 1st at 10am PT/1pm ET.
Image credit: Thunder Lotus
