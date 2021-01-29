PREVIOUS|
News

Steam’s ‘Games From Quebec Sale’ offers savings on a bunch of Canadian-made games

Quebec is one of the top hubs for game development in the world

Jan 29, 2021

7:06 AM EST

0 comments

Spiritfarer

Steam has kicked off an entire sale dedicated to games made in Quebec.

While a sale focused on a particular province might seem limited, it’s really not when you consider that Quebec is one of the top five game development hubs in the world. Altogether, there are more than 240 studios in the province.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Games From Quebec Sale runs until February 1st at 10am PT/1pm ET.

Image credit: Thunder Lotus

Related Articles

News

Jan 28, 2021

4:34 PM EST

911 coverage finally comes to Fort Nelson, one of the last places in Canada without it

News

Dec 28, 2020

2:02 PM EST

PC part deals to spend your holiday gift cards on

News

Jan 29, 2021

10:29 AM EST

Zack Snyder’s Justice League to premiere in Canada on Crave on March 18

Resources

Jan 19, 2021

11:45 AM EST

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in late January 2021

Comments