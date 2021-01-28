Google possibly working on system theming options for Android 12

A new report claims that Android 12 might expand on the system theming options built into stock Android.
This means that you may soon be able to add a system colour that could apply to notifications and the system’s quick toggles. 9to5Google notes that this might even work with some third-party apps, allowing them to adopt your system theme colour to give users a more cohesive look throughout apps and their OS.
In Android 10 and 11, stock Android users can alter the system’s accent colour, which shifts the hue of the quick toggles and other aspects of system settings.
This new feature isn’t likely going to be as advanced and will lock people into using pre-set colours like it already does with the accent colours. 9to5GoogleÂ speculates that each phone manufacturer could use its own set of colours or have the colour change based on your device’s wallpaper.
As we learned when iOS users first got the ability to make custom app icons, people love to customize their devices. Google taking a queue from that move and adding more customization to the default version of Android should allow more people to take advantage of all the cool customization options the operating system offers.
That said, it’s still pretty early to know for sure what features will make their way into the full release of Android 12. Theme options might not make it in, and since 9to5Google has only unearthed a small amount of code so far, I wouldn’t place any bets on it.
Source: 9to5GoogleÂ
