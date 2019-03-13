Android Q beta 1 allows users to change theme accent colours

The Android Q’s first beta has added a variety of new features to Google’s operating system including improved theme settings.
This time around Google is including OnePlus’ OxygenOS-like feature that lets users change the device’s default accent colours. Android’s normal accent colour is blue, however, black, green and purple accents are also available with Q.
This functionality is most notable in settings, quick settings and any pop-up menus with Android since it changes the accent colour. Another new feature is the ability to change the font. Currently, there is only the ‘Google Sans’ font, ‘Noto Serif’ for headers and ‘Source Sans Pro’ for the body font.
Lastly, the ability to change the homescreen icon is now available in this menu. Similar to OnePlus you can change your icons to a teardrop, square-circle or a rounded rectangle icon
Via: 9to5Google
