Cyberpunk 2077’s latest patch fixes a major bug from the last update

The hotfix is available on PC, console and Stadia

Jan 28, 2021

12:38 PM EST

Cyberpunk 2077

The latest update to Cyberpunk 2077 aims to fix a bug the most recent update to the game inadvertently added.

After last week’s patch to CD Projekt Red’s (CDPR) controversial game, some players found that they couldn’t move the game’s progress past a certain point. According to a recent tweet from Cyberpunk’s official Twitter account, this latest hotfix solves this problem.

Before this update, if players saved their game during the ‘Wait for Takemura’s Call’ in version 1.06 of Cyberpunk 2077Â and then reloaded their progress, the call’s dialogue options never appeared. This also resulted in players being unable to interact with other characters.

The game’s latest update also solves a problem related to item randomization related to a “save/load loot exploit.”

While I’ve fallen off consistently playing Cyberpunk 2077 over the last few weeks and have ultimately decided to wait until the Xbox Series X/PlayStation 5 optimization update releases, I do think much of the controversy surrounding how the game performs on PC and current-generation consoles has been blown out of proportion.

The experience isn’t perfect, but after investing 20 hours or so in the Cyberpunk, I haven’t encountered an issue that’s totally game ruining — it’s almost like a generation of gamers forgot how buggy nearly every Bethesda title is when it first releases.

That said, the game’s performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is brutal, so as far as last-gen systems are concerned, I totally understand the outrage.

CD Projekt Red says that 1.11 hotfix is available on PC, consoles and Stadia.

Source: @CyberpunkGame

