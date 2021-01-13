Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2022

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has delayed Hogwarts Legacy to sometime in 2022.
Developed by Avalanche Software, the open-world Harry Potter role-playing game was first revealed in September for a 2021 release.
On the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account, Warner Bros. issued the following statement:
“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”
Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. Footage of an early build of the game was leaked in October 2018, nearly two full years before its official reveal.
The game is notable for being the first AAA console/PC Harry Potter game in many years, following years of mobile-only titles like Hogwarts Mystery and Wizards Unite. Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Set in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy lets players create their own witch or wizard, select their Hogwarts House and explore an open-world Hogwarts setting, which includes the castle, Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade. As a Hogwarts student, players will be able to attend classes, brew potions, tame fantastic beasts, learn new spells and more.
Last year, some fans had mixed reactions to the game’s reveal due to repeated transphobic statements made by Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling. In response, Warner Bros. has claimed that Rowling has no direct involvement in the development of the game. That said, the author will undoubtedly still profit from the game.
Looking beyond the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy is the first high-profile game delay of 2021. However, given that it’s only the second week of January, there will no doubt be more to come in the months ahead.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
