Rogers, Telus to stop offering $75/20GB promo plan on January 24

Some of Canada’s ‘Big Three’ carriers have offered promotional $75/20GB plans for quite a while. Now, some of those promotions are set to end on January 24th, 2021.
Both Rogers and Telus have published end dates for their $75/20GB promotional plans. The carriers’ websites list the promotion as ending on January 24th, 2021. If you haven’t gotten one of these plans but still want to, you’ve got a little over a week to do so.
Typically, Rogers and Telus charge $75 per month for 10GB unlimited plans — the promotional plan increases the data amount to 20GB. These plans give users a set cap of data at the full network speed followed by unlimited use at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.
These plans also include basic features like unlimited Canada-wide calling, text, picture and video messaging, voicemail features, 5G access and more.
To put the promotional plans in perspective, Rogers currently offers the following plans:
- $80/15GB
- $95/25GB (Current promotion included $10 discount to $85 per month)
- $125/50GB
- $175/100GB
Telus’ current plans can be found below (note that the ‘Connect’ plans allow customers to add devices like tablets or smartwatches to their data plan):
- $80/15GB ‘Peace of Mind’
- $85/10GB ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ (Current promo makes this a 20GB plan, also ends on Jan. 24)
- $100/20GB ‘Peace of Mind Connect’
- $125/50GB ‘Peace of Mind Connect’
Given how expensive it can be to get 20GB of data, the $75 promotion is definitely a good deal and worth taking advantage of before it’s gone. It’s also worth noting that the above isn’t an exhaustive list of plans from Rogers or Telus and doesn’t include options like the Canada-U.S. calling plans.
Update 01/13/2021 at 3:27pm: Bell confirmed it does not yet have an end date for its $75/20GB promo plan.
