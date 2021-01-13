Public offering second month free, 5GB bonus data on select plans

Telus’ flanker Public Mobile is running two ‘New Year Savings’ promotions that could net you 5GB of data and your second month free on select plans.
First up, customers can get an additional one-time 5GB of data applied to their account when they activate a new plan starting at $25 per month or higher (Quebec residents need a $23 per month plan or higher).
As for the second month free, it appears to be applicable for new customers on any plan. However, new customers will need to register their email (specifically the one they plan to activate their Public account with). Once a customer receives confirmation of eligibility for the second month free from Public, they can proceed with activation.
As long as customers complete activation of any plan before February 8th, 2021 at 11:59pm ET, they’ll be able to redeem the second-month free offer.
Public’s terms and conditions note that the second free month is stackable with other promotions. In other words, if you activate a plan eligible for the 5GB of bonus data, you can get both. Further, Public will deliver the second month free in the form of a one-time bill credit equal to the monthly fee of the activated plan, which will come within 30 days of activation.
Likewise, the 5GB bonus data will be applied within 30 days of activation and will expire if the account becomes inactive or if customers change the plan.
Those interested can learn more about the offer here.
