WhatsApp clarifies its privacy policy to reassure users it can’t read messages

WhatsApp is reassuring users that it can’t read their messages, following widespread outcry over the recent update to its privacy policy.
“We want to address some rumours and be 100 percent clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption,” the Facebook-owned platform tweeted.
WhatsApp outlined that it doesn’t keep logs of who everyone is messaging or calling. It also notes that neither it nor Facebook can see your shared location. Further, the company clarified that it doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook.
In the tweet, WhatsApp noted that users can set their messages to disappear and that they can also download their data.
This move comes days after WhatsApp informed users that they had to agree to its new terms of conditions by early February to continue using the app.
WhatsApp outlined in the new policy that “the information we share with the other Facebook companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services.”
Other information includes “mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.”
Downloads for Signal and Telegram have skyrocketed as WhatsApp attempts to clarify the new policy change.
Source: WhatsApp
