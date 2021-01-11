Lenovo announces new ThinkPad laptops and 2-in-1s at CES 2021

Lenovo unveiled a slew of new laptops at CES, including its thinnest ThinkPad ever.
The company detailed its new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, X1 Carbon Gen 9, X1 Yoga Gen 6 and the ThinkPad X12 Detachable.
The X1 Titanium Yoga (pictured above) measures in at just 11mm thick, making it the thinnest ThinkPad Lenovo’s ever made. It sports a 3:2 aspect ratio, 12.5-inch “low power” display that supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos speakers.
As for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6, Lenovo says both laptops are completely redesigned around a new 16:10 aspect ratio display, feature power buttons with integrated fingerprint scanners, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and both laptops support ‘Dolby Voice.’
Dolby Voice helps improve microphone input, which Lenovo positions as a way to make meetings sound better.
Finally, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable looks like Lenovo’s take on the 2-in-1 format popularized by Microsoft’s Surface line.
The 12.3-inch tablet supports pen input and works with Lenovo’s new ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Universal and Smart Docks.
Lenovo says all its new ThinkPad X1 models include 5G-ready options (or 4G LTE for those in areas without 5G coverage), Wi-Fi 6 and more. Pricing can be found below:
- ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: Available starting January 2021 at $1,899 USD (roughly $2,424.83 CAD)
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Available starting February 2021 at $1,429 USD (about $1,824.69 CAD)
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga: Available starting February 2021 at $1,569 USD (approximated $2,003.46 CAD)
- ThinkPad X12 Detachable: Available starting January 2021 at $1,149 USD (roughly $1,467.16 CAD)
You can learn more about Lenovo’s CES 2021 announcements on the company’s website.
