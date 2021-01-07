Lenovo unveils new laptops and tablets ahead of CES 2021

Lenovo unveiled a slew of new laptops, tablets and more ahead of CES 2021.
To start, Lenovo announced the IdeaPad 5G, a clamshell laptop sporting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, Adreno 680 graphics and the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system. Sporting a 14-inch 1080p IPS display with 300 nits of brightness, Dolby Audio and more, the IdeaPad 5G should prove to be a solid remote work or entertainment device — assuming you don’t need any apps that won’t work with ARM chips.
Lenovo will also offer a 4G variant of the new IdeaPad with the Snapdragon 8c platform. Either variant comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.
For those interested in a more traditional Windows experience, Lenovo announced the IdeaPad 5 Pro and 5i Pro as well. These laptops offer AMD or Intel (in the 5i variant) processors, 14-inch, 16:10 displays and more. There are some subtle differences between the AMD and Intel models, such as the availability of high refresh rate screens (The 5 Pro supports up to 90Hz refresh rates while the 5i Pro can do 120Hz).
Lenovo showed off a new ‘Show Mode’ that lets users turn their PCs into an Echo Show-like Alexa display. Lenovo says Show Mode will arrive on select Yoga and IdeaPad laptops in Q2 2021.
On the tablet side, Lenovo announced the Tab P11, which looks like a cross between an iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface device. The P11 runs on a Snapdragon 662 system-on-a-chip (SoC), has 6GB of RAM, LTE and an 11-inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display.
Finally, Lenovo unveiled a new all-in-one desktop system called the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7. The AIO 7 sports a rotating hinge, which allows users to switch between a traditional landscape desktop experience to a portrait experience, which could be helpful in reading long documents.
Pricing and availability can be found below, with Canadian details to come:
- IdeaPad 5G — To launch in select markets, not in North America at this time.
- IdeaPad 5 Pro 16-inch AMD — Starts at $1,149.99 USD (about $1,458.93 CAD), available May 2021
- IdeaPad 5 Pro 14-inch AMD — Available March 2021, not in U.S.
- IdeaPad 5i Pro 16-inch Intel — Available March 2021, not in U.S.
- IdeaPad 5i Pro 14-inch Intel — Available March 2021, not in U.S.
- Lenovo Tab P11 — Available globally in January 2021, starts at $229.99 USD (about $291.78 CAD)
- Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 — Available in select markets (not U.S.) starting February 2021
