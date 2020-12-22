OnePlus CEO says the company’s smartwatch is coming ‘early next year’

In a recent tweet, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared his company is working on a smartwatch that is releasing early next year.
This isn’t the first time that the company has hinted at a smartwatch. In fact, OnePlus has been teasing the wearable pretty heavily this year, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise.
Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true.🎁 https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020
What will be interesting is if the smartwatch comes to Canada. The company sells a TV and an excellent version of the Nord in India, OnePlus’ largest market, so the watch might only end up there as well.
In an interview with Input, Lau said that OnePlus is working with Google to improve the interactions between Wear OS, Android TV and Android smartphones. Beyond that, there are no more details regarding the smartwatch, so we just have to wait until next year.
The company usually releases a smartphone in the spring, so we could see a watch appear alongside that. The OnePlus 8 series was released last April specifically.
