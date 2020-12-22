PREVIOUS|
OnePlus CEO says the company’s smartwatch is coming ‘early next year’

The smartwatch will likely launch in the spring

Dec 22, 2020

2:45 PM EST

In a recent tweet, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared his company is working on a smartwatch that is releasing early next year.

This isn’t the first time that the company has hinted at a smartwatch. In fact, OnePlus has been teasing the wearable pretty heavily this year, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

What will be interesting is if the smartwatch comes to Canada. The company sells a TV and an excellent version of the Nord in India, OnePlus’ largest market, so the watch might only end up there as well.

In an interview with Input, Lau said that OnePlus is working with Google to improve the interactions between Wear OS, Android TV and Android smartphones. Beyond that, there are no more details regarding the smartwatch, so we just have to wait until next year.

The company usually releases a smartphone in the spring, so we could see a watch appear alongside that. The OnePlus 8 series was released last April specifically.

Source: Pete Lau, Input

