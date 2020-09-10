The OnePlus smartwatch is reportedly going to have a round display

A new hint from successful leaker Max J. claims that OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch is going to have a round display.
The hint comes in the form of a tweet with the word “Wotch,” with the ‘O’ representing the round face of the device. While this is a little unclear, he does go on to clarify in the following tweets that he indeed meant to imply the device is circular.
I know it's spelled wrong because it's a hint 👀 pic.twitter.com/YD51QcAd5c
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) September 10, 2020
Initially, when rumours of the OnePlus Watch started to leak, I assumed it was going to be very similar to the recently released Oppo Watch. Now with this new information, it’s less clear how the watch is going to look.
I still think it’s going to be relatively sporty and minimal, like a Misfit watch, but that’s just based on trends, not any real information.
There have also been leaks about a new OnePlus 8T device, so there’s a chance we could see both of these devices materialize around the same time this fall.
Source: Max J (@maxjmb)
Comments